At least 30,000 left homeless by Libya city flood: UN agency

By AFP

Posted on September 13, 2023 09:52

© Members of Libyan Red Crescent Ajdabiya work in an area affected by flooding, in Derna, Libya, in this social media image released September 12, 2023. Libyan Red Crescent Ajdabiya via REUTERS
Members of Libyan Red Crescent Ajdabiya work in an area affected by flooding, in Derna, Libya, in this social media image released September 12, 2023. Libyan Red Crescent Ajdabiya via REUTERS

Derna was counting its dead Wednesday with 2,300 people confirmed killed, with the Red Cross warning that 10,000 are missing.

At least 30,000 Libyans have been left homeless in the eastern city of Derna in devastating flash floods unleashed by Storm Daniel, the International Organization for Migration said Wednesday.

The UN agency added that thousands more had been left homeless in nearby towns.

Two river dams burst after the storm hit on Sunday afternoon, releasing an enormous surge of water that tore through the Mediterranean coastal city, sweeping away buildings and the people inside them.

READ MORE ‘Thousands’ feared dead or missing as floods devastate east Libya

Derna was counting its dead Wednesday with 2,300 people confirmed killed in devastating flash floods unleashed by Storm Daniel and the Red Cross warning that 10,000 are missing.

Two river dams burst after the storm hit on Sunday afternoon, releasing an enormous surge of water that tore through the Mediterranean coastal city, sweeping away buildings and the people inside them.

By late Tuesday, the confirmed death toll from emergency services in the politically fractured North African country was at least 2,300, although some officials were quoted as giving figures more than twice as high.

Another 10,000 people were still missing, said Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. “The death toll is huge and might reach thousands,” he said.

“We don’t have a definite number right now,” he said on Tuesday, stressing though that the organisation had independent sources saying “the number of missing people is hitting 10,000 persons so far”.

READ MORE Libya: 10 things you need to know about Saddam Haftar

Media reports quoted a spokesman for the interior ministry of Libya’s eastern-based government as saying “more than 5,200” people had died in Derna.

The city of Derna, a 300-kilometre (190 mile) drive east of Benghazi, is ringed by hills and bisected by what is normally a dry riverbed in summer, but which became a raging torrent of mud-brown water that also swept away several major bridges.

Derna was home to about 100,000 people, and many of its multi-storey buildings on the banks of the riverbed collapsed, with people, their homes and cars vanishing in the raging waters.

With global concern about the disaster spreading, several nations offered urgent aid and rescue teams to help the war-scarred country that has been overwhelmed by what one UN official called “a calamity of epic proportions”.

Elsewhere in eastern Libya, aid group the Norwegian Refugee Council said on Tuesday that “entire villages have been overwhelmed by the floods and the death toll continues to rise”.

“Communities across Libya have endured years of conflict, poverty and displacement. The latest disaster will exacerbate the situation for these people. Hospitals and shelters will be overstretched.”

Oil-rich Libya is still recovering from years of war and chaos that followed the 2011 NATO-backed popular uprising which toppled and killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

READ MORE US ‘offering to support’ AU’s efforts to stabilise Libya, says Richard Norland

The country is divided between two rival governments — the UN-brokered, internationally recognised administration based in Tripoli, and a separate administration in the disaster-hit east.

Rescue teams from Turkey have arrived in eastern Libya, according to authorities. The United Nations and several countries offered to send aid, among them Algeria, Egypt, France, Italy, Qatar and Tunisia.

France is sending a field hospital and around 50 military and civilian personnel able to treat 500 people a day, Paris said on Tuesday.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

GR_Tiani_1

consolidation

Premium badgeAccomplices and Allies: General Tiani seeks to establish control in Niger In power in Niamey since 26 July following the ousting of Mohamed Bazoum, Abdourahamane Tiani is striving to solidify his status as head of state and ...
Amadou Vamoulké, the former head of Cameroonian public television, CRTV, in 2010. © Jean Pierre Kepseu/Panapress / Maboup

president's frenemy

Premium badgeFormer Cameroon TV head speaks about prison ordeal On 29 July 2016, Amadou Vamoulké, the former director of Cameroonian public television, was imprisoned on suspicion of embezzlement of public funds. ...
A view shows a damaged car on a road, after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Qandula, Libya, September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Rising death toll

Premium badge‘Thousands’ feared dead or missing as floods devastate east Libya The flash floods in eastern Libya killed more than 2,300 people in the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna alone.
jad20230830-eco-benin-route-de-niamey-01-1256×628-1693408402 © The National Interstate Highway 2 (RNIE 2) runs from Cotonou to the border with Niger. Gabin Degan/CC BY-SA 4.0

projects suspended

Premium badgeCoup d’état in Niger: Is Niamey-Cotonou corridor a lost cause? With funding frozen since the Niger coup, a Niger-Benin road project to facilitate access of Nigerien goods has stalled.