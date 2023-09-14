Nigeria: FX shortages frustrate Tinubu’s plan to lure FDI back

Eager to bring back foreign investors that had fled Nigeria due to their inability to repatriate funds, President Bola Tinubu introduced a foreign exchange policy that devalued the local currency hoping to unify the country’s multiple exchange rates. But things are not going as planned.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In