protracted conflict

Will the Fano drag Ethiopia back into civil war?

By The Africa Report

Posted on September 26, 2023 13:30

Amhara Fano militia fighters inside a ransacked terminal at Lalibela airport in 2021. (Solan Kolli / AFP)

Nearly two months after militia fighters briefly seized control of several cities across Amhara, the fate of the region hangs in the balance. Is Ethiopia on the brink of a new civil war?

The fighting in Ethiopia’s second-most populous region in early August lasted a week and saw members of an Amhara nationalist militia called the Fano sweep into urban centres. Flights were suspended as regional officials fled and mass protests erupted in support of the fighters.

