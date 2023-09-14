Ghana: Why are juniors plotting to oust police chief Dampare ahead of elections?

A leaked tape about a conversation between three police officers and a political stalwart of Ghana’s governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly plotting to oust the head of internal security has exposed several cracks in the police service.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In