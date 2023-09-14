LEAKED TAPE

Ghana: Why are juniors plotting to oust police chief Dampare ahead of elections?

By Kent Mensah

Posted on September 14, 2023 10:23

George Akuffo Dampare/Ghana Police
Ghana’s parliament is probing the authenticity of the audio recording containing alleged conspiracy to remove the Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare.

A leaked tape about a conversation between three police officers and a political stalwart of Ghana’s governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly plotting to oust the head of internal security has exposed several cracks in the police service.

