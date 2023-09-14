Zimbabwe: Why Mnangagwa trusts Mohadi more than Chiwenga

The Mohadi factor is seen by many as a move by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to dilute the power of one of his vice presidents, Constantino Chiwenga, a former military commander who brought him to power through a military coup in 2017.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In