Zimbabwe: Why Mnangagwa trusts Mohadi more than Chiwenga

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

Posted on September 14, 2023 13:56

File photo of Zimbabwe’s second Vice President Kembo Mohadi. (Reuters/Feline Lim)
Kembo Mohadi, Zimbabwe vice president who was forced to resign in 2021 amid a sex scandal, has bounced back following his boss Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-election.

The Mohadi factor is seen by many as a move by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to dilute the power of one of his vice presidents, Constantino Chiwenga, a former military commander who brought him to power through a military coup in 2017.

