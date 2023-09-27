Cameroon: Josiane Tchoungui banks on miscellaneous experience to boost cocoa outcome

On 24 January 2018, Georges Anatole Wilson was acting as a guide in the port area of Kribi. After identifying a 30-year agreement to set up a cocoa processing plant an hour earlier, the right-hand man of Ivorian tycoon Bernard Koné Dossongui was showing Patrice Melom, the boss of the Port Autonome de Kribi (PAK), and his team around at the Atlantic Cocoa Corporation (ACC) infrastructure.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In