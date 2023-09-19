After bleeding ZAR18bn ($990m) in an ill-fated jaunt in Australia, South Africa’s upper-class retail giant Woolworths is bracing itself for a ZAR10bn ($524m) expansion that CEO Roy Bagattini says should make the company’s rivals “worried”.

