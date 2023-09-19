three-horse race

South Africa: Woolworths aims to leapfrog Shoprite, Pick n Pay to regain retail dominance

By Nyasha Bhobo

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 19, 2023 08:11

FILE PHOTO: A shopper walks to a Woolworths store in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A shopper walks to a Woolworths store in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Woolworths is aiming to beat off competition from Shoprite and Pick n Pay, which have both tightened their control on the retail sector.

After bleeding ZAR18bn ($990m) in an ill-fated jaunt in Australia, South Africa’s upper-class retail giant Woolworths is bracing itself for a ZAR10bn ($524m) expansion that CEO Roy Bagattini says should make the company’s rivals “worried”.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Department Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo attends the Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

‘same values’

Premium badgeUS companies ‘willing to make more investments’ in Nigeria The US Deputy Secretary of Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, pointed to unstable naira and corruption as some of the issues impeding Nigeria’s economic growth....
South Africa’s Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana speaks during his 2023 budget speech in Cape Town, South Africa. (Reuters/Shelley Christians)

No money

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Tempers boil as welfare state eyes $7bn bill Political tensions are mounting in South Africa as the overburdened state welfare system becomes too expensive to maintain.
© The Congo Basin rainforest absorbs the equivalent of all of Africa’s carbon emissions. (Jens Grossmann/LAIF-REA)

Fair pay

Premium badgeUN joins Congo basin presidents in call for higher carbon-credit prices in Africa Developing African countries are asking for larger pollution offsets in order to preserve their environments.
Ryad Mezzour, Moroccan Minister for Industry and Trade. DR

well-rounded

Premium badgeRyad Mezzour: Morocco is establishing genuine industrial sovereignty Decarbonisation, electric battery factories, renewable energies and more: the Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade details his country’s strategy f...