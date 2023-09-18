Naira dichotomy

Nigeria: Banks revel in record profits, real sector suffers after devaluation

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on September 18, 2023 10:00

FILE PHOTO: A man counts Nigerian naira notes in a market place in Yola, Nigeria, February 22, 2023. REUTERS
With a rising cost of production, numerous companies increase price tags, lay off workers, reduce profit margins or even close shop. The banking sector, meanwhile, has been thriving.

Banks in Nigeria are disclosing record profits due in part to a flexible exchange rate regime that saw the country’s currency sharply devalued, a step that, on the flip side, left the real sector struggling to stay afloat.

