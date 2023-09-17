free stanis

Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala held in detention in DRC

By Jeune Afrique

Posted on September 17, 2023 09:33

Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala, correspondent for Jeune Afrique in Kinshasa. (Photo: JA)
Our correspondent in Kinshasa, DRC, now faces pre-trial detention in Makala prison, after his request for release was turned down. Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report condemn serious infringement on press freedom.

Arrested on September 8 at N’Djili airport as he was about to board a flight to Lubumbashi for work-related reasons, our colleague was interrogated about an article published on the Jeune Afrique website, which he did not author.

The article discusses a report by the National Intelligence Agency (ANR) regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of former minister Chérubin Okende, who was killed in mid-July in Kinshasa.

A Wave of Reactions

According to the Congolese government, which disputes its authenticity, this document is a fabricated hoax aimed at “discrediting the government’s actions”.

READ MORE DRC in shock after murder of opposition spokesman Chérubin Okende

Despite denying any involvement in the creation of this report, Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala is now charged with “spreading false rumors, forgery and the use of forged documents, and distributing a false document”.

Jeune Afrique strongly condemns this severe violation of press freedom in the DRC and calls for the immediate release of its correspondent, reaffirming our full support and trust in him.

Many voices, both in the DRC and abroad, have risen in recent days demanding his release.

