Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala held in detention in DRC

Arrested on September 8 at N’Djili airport as he was about to board a flight to Lubumbashi for work-related reasons, our colleague was interrogated about an article published on the Jeune Afrique website, which he did not author.

The article discusses a report by the National Intelligence Agency (ANR) regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of former minister Chérubin Okende, who was killed in mid-July in Kinshasa.

A Wave of Reactions

According to the Congolese government, which disputes its authenticity, this document is a fabricated hoax aimed at “discrediting the government’s actions”.

Despite denying any involvement in the creation of this report, Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala is now charged with “spreading false rumors, forgery and the use of forged documents, and distributing a false document”.

Jeune Afrique strongly condemns this severe violation of press freedom in the DRC and calls for the immediate release of its correspondent, reaffirming our full support and trust in him.

Many voices, both in the DRC and abroad, have risen in recent days demanding his release.