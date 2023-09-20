IEA-OPEC clash ‘beginning of the end’ of fossil fuels?

Is this the beginning of the end for fossil fuels? That is the sentiment expressed by Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), who aims to “break the taboo” of peak oil.

In an op-ed published in the Financial Times, on 12 September, the IEA chief heralds the end of an era characterised by “uninterrupted growth” in demand for the three fossil fuels: oil, gas and coal.

‘Historic turning point’

Birol acknowledges the difficulty of accepting such predictions due to the recurrent discourse on peak oil and coal, he contends that the world stands on the brink of a “historic turning point” with the “predicted decline of fossil fuels during this decade”.

Drawing on the IEA’s forthcoming projections, to be released in October, he says that the peak in demand will arrive “sooner than expected”.

Birol attributes these “remarkable” changes to the diminishing investments in coal outside of China and the growth of clean energy technologies.

With the rise of solar and wind power and the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, particularly in China, “demand for various fuels is on track to reach its peak before 2030”, says the IEA chief.

He also notes that there may still be peaks, troughs, and plateaus on the path to decline, which won’t be linear.

Potential ‘energy chaos’

According to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), “consistent forecasts based on data” contradict these indications.

In a strongly worded statement dated 14 September, the producers’ cartel, composed of 13 countries, including seven African nations, challenges Birol’s stance, deeming it “disastrous” for global energy security.

Announcing the beginning of the end of oil and gas may fuel calls to cease investments in oil and gas projects.

According to OPEC’s secretary-general, Haitham Al Ghais of Kuwait, “the IEA is engaging in ideological alarmism that would destabilise the global economy”.

Currently, fossil fuels account for over 80% of the global energy mix. The OPEC warns that announcing “the beginning of the end” of oil and gas may fuel calls to cease investments in oil and gas projects.

The producers’ cartel fears that such assertions could lead to “an energy chaos of potentially unprecedented scale, with disastrous consequences for the global economy”. Al Ghais says, “this reflection on fossil fuels is more ideological than factual”.

Chronicle of a conflict

In 2022, the IEA had already announced that peak oil would occur in 2035, only to revise these predictions downward this year, suggesting the “beginning of the end” of fossil fuels before 2030.

Discussions about the peak in global oil demand are not new, and responses are often contentious.

This latest clash between Birol and Al Ghais resurrects the ongoing conflict between the two leaders. The head of the IEA openly opposed OPEC’s decision to reduce production, which he claims is “the root cause of inflation and the global economic slowdown”.

In return, the secretary-general of the producers’ cartel has criticised the IEA’s Net Zero roadmap for 2050 and its impact on investments and the supply of oil and gas.

Despite believing in the predicted decline in fossil fuel demand, the executive director of the IEA finds this decline insufficient to curb climate change. “It will require much stronger and faster political action from governments,” says Birol.