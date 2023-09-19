Nigeria: Flutterwave FX sourcing product points way to easing shortages

A new product launched by Nigerian unicorn Flutterwave gives hope that Nigeria’s fintech sector can lead the way in finding solutions to the country’s shortages of foreign currency, economists say.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In