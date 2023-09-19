Currency Squeeze

Nigeria: Flutterwave FX sourcing product points way to easing shortages

By David Whitehouse

Posted on September 19, 2023 08:12

A trader changes dollars with naira at a currency exchange store in Lagos. REUTERS/Joe Penney/File Photo
A trader changes dollars with naira at a currency exchange store in Lagos. REUTERS/Joe Penney/File Photo

Nigeria’s fintech sector can help address the country’s crippling shortages of foreign currency, economists say.

A new product launched by Nigerian unicorn Flutterwave gives hope that Nigeria’s fintech sector can lead the way in finding solutions to the country’s shortages of foreign currency, economists say.

