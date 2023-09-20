still traditional

Whisky or vodka? Study reveals Africans’ alcohol consumption habits

By Nelly Fualdes

Posted on September 20, 2023 08:05

A person stacks cases of bottles containing alcohol at an informal a brewing facility that makes fake whisky, brandy, vodka and other spirits, in Harare, Zimbabwe March 23, 2023 REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A person stacks cases of bottles containing alcohol at an informal a brewing facility that makes fake whisky, brandy, vodka and other spirits, in Harare, Zimbabwe March 23, 2023 REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Africa’s demographic growth is whetting the appetite of alcohol sector leaders Heineken, Diageo, and AB InBev.

Gin, cognac, or whisky? Over the past 12 months, African market research specialist Sagaci Research has recorded the consumption habits of over 100,000 respondents across 26 countries on the continent regarding their relationship with spirits.

