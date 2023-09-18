new broom

Yemi Cardoso: What investors should expect from Nigeria’s next central bank chief  

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on September 18, 2023 11:21

Yemi Cardoso, the man tipped to be Nigeria’s next Central Bank Governor
Yemi Cardoso, the man tipped to be Nigeria’s next Central Bank Governor (rights reserved)

President Bola Tinubu has tipped veteran banker, Yemi Cardoso, as the next governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Cardoso is said to have previously turned down the Vice President position in 2014.

Cardoso, a long-time associate of Tinubu, was part of a team that advised the president to adopt a market-determined FX policy back in May to which the president obliged. So what should the investment community expect under a Cardoso-led central bank? 

