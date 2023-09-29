mystery company

Ugandan motorists could be fined four times a year in $275m Russian deal

By Musinguzi Blanshe

Posted on September 29, 2023 04:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni during a welcoming ceremony at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on 27 July, 2023. (AFP/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool)
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni during a welcoming ceremony at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on 27 July, 2023. (AFP/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool)

Following a swathe of attacks and assassination attempts on Ugandan officials, President Museveni contracted a Russian company to surveil Ugandan motorists.

Since Russian company Joint Stock Company Global Security came to Uganda to install digital monitoring systems in vehicles across the country — via the government-backed Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) — the deal has been shrouded in controversy.

