'reckless and insensitive'

Kenyans angry over minister’s utterances on fuel price hikes

By Victor Abuso

Posted on September 19, 2023 11:32

Fuel prices increase again in Kenya, as people are trying to make ends meet. (Reuters/Baz Ratner)
Fuel prices increase again in Kenya, as people are trying to make ends meet. (Reuters/Baz Ratner)

Kenyans have been told to tighten their belts again even as they continue reeling from the high cost of living from increased taxation.

Trade Minister Moses Kuria and President William Ruto’s chief economic adviser David Ndii are once again on the spot over their remarks on the new fuel prices announced last week.

In its monthly price revision, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) raised the new retail cost of a litre of petrol to Ksh211, an increase of Ksh16, which is a record high.

READ MORE Kenyans hit hard as matatu operators increase fares after fuel hikes

The Matatu Owners Association, a lobby group for public transport operators, has announced a 20% increase of fares across the country following EPRA’s announcement.

In the past few months, Kenyans have had to endure high cost of living after the government introduced new taxes.

No empathy

Kuria has had no kind words for Kenyans, warning that fuel prices will keep increasing until February 2024.

He says Kenyans should stop complaining. “When you keep on complaining that the prices of fuel have gone up, why don’t you just drill your own oil well,” he told a gathering in the Western region last weekend.

George Maina, a boda boda (motorcycle) rider in Kasarani, northeast of Nairobi, tells The Africa Report that he is disappointed by Kuria’s remarks.

“How can a leader speak that way? Where’s the empathy this government promised the poor?” he says, adding that he is forced to increase fares by Ksh20 after the new fuel prices.

Bad image

Others have taken to social media platforms to condemn remarks made by Ruto’s confidants.

Moses Kuria is a reckless and insensitive human being,” Mutua Loyd said on X, while Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale urged President Ruto to sack the minister saying: “Watu wenye umepatia kazi wamekuingiza kona mbaya sana [Those you have given jobs have pushed you into a bad corner].”

“President Ruto, sack these people otherwise they are giving your government a bad image,” said the senator.

Ndii, Ruto’s economic adviser, has also made remarks that caused public outrage. “I don’t believe politicians, and I don’t trust the government. If you do either, you are a sucker,” he said on his X account.

 

Yet according to Energy Minister Davis Chirchir, the skyrocketing cost of fuel is caused by an increase in the international landing costs of the commodity, and higher price of crude oil at international markets.

“The pain is heavy, but there is nothing we can do,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua tried to rein in government officials, urging them to exercise caution during these tough economic times.

READ MORE Kenya: Unfazed by dented economy, MPs battle to preserve their salaries

“Responsible leaders should be sensitive and inspire hope in the people,” he said.

However, political analyst Edwin Kegoli says Kuria and Ndii are speaking the truth about the economic situation in the country.

“[The] government should tell Kenyans that things are hard and the promises they made are difficult to implement,” he tells The Africa Report.

Hot air

During the presidential campaign last year, Ruto toured the country with a promise of ensuring lower fuel prices. Instead, he removed fuel subsidies leading to a sharp rise.

“Ruto’s promises [were] hot air — he is failing us,” Martha Atieno, an unemployed youth, tells The Africa Report.

She says the increase of fuel and remarks from government officials shows the government does not care about ordinary Kenyans.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has slammed Ruto for making life unbearable for Kenyans, describing the president’s economic policies as a grand disaster.

“Ruto talks too much, with little action,” Raila said. “As we embark on the second year of Kenya Kwanza’s governance, it appears we are spiralling recklessly downwards.”

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

Sima Gabon Gabon’s transitional Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima in Libreville, 10 September 2023 ©AFP

recycling

Premium badgeIntroducing Gabon’s Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima Heading Gabon’s new government, ex-opposition member Raymond Ndong Sima has taken up his post as prime minister of the transition.
Zimbabwe’s new president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia in 2017. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Nepo babies

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Ignoring the party, Mnangagwa selects his friends and family cabinet Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stocked the cabinet with friends and relatives, an official change from his first term.
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu waves at a crowd, during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu waves at a crowd, during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, May 29, 2023. ©REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Indigenous pressure

Premium badgeNigeria: Court ruling reignites clamour for Abuja’s state-status After Nigeria’s presidential election court ruled that the capital should be treated like a 37th state, Abuja’s original inhabitants are calling for a...
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Cocoa beans are pictured next to a warehouse at the village of Atroni, near Sunyani © FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Cocoa beans are pictured next to a warehouse at the village of Atroni, near Sunyani, Ghana April 11, 2019. Picture taken April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ange Aboa/File Photo/File Photo – RC2353A8341Z

Not enough

Premium badgeGhana: Cocoa farmers still disgruntled despite hiked price The announcement on 9 September that cocoa price went up from GH¢800 to GH¢1,308 ($113) per bag evoked mixed responses from farmers.