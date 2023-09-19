Indigenous pressure

Nigeria: Court ruling reignites clamour for Abuja’s state-status

By Ben Ezeamalu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 19, 2023 14:05

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu waves at a crowd, during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu waves at a crowd, during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, May 29, 2023. ©REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu waves at a crowd, during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, May 29, 2023. ©REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

After Nigeria’s presidential election court ruled that the capital should be treated like a 37th state, Abuja’s original inhabitants are calling for a governor and house of assembly.

A ruling by the presidential election petition court – stipulating that Abuja does not have any special status and is equal to every other Nigerian state – has reinvigorated the clamour for the capital city’s state-status.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Sima Gabon Gabon’s transitional Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima in Libreville, 10 September 2023 ©AFP

recycling

Premium badgeIntroducing Gabon’s Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima Heading Gabon’s new government, ex-opposition member Raymond Ndong Sima has taken up his post as prime minister of the transition.
Zimbabwe’s new president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia in 2017. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Nepo babies

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Ignoring the party, Mnangagwa selects his friends and family cabinet Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stocked the cabinet with friends and relatives, an official change from his first term.
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Cocoa beans are pictured next to a warehouse at the village of Atroni, near Sunyani © FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Cocoa beans are pictured next to a warehouse at the village of Atroni, near Sunyani, Ghana April 11, 2019. Picture taken April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ange Aboa/File Photo/File Photo – RC2353A8341Z

Not enough

Premium badgeGhana: Cocoa farmers still disgruntled despite hiked price The announcement on 9 September that cocoa price went up from GH¢800 to GH¢1,308 ($113) per bag evoked mixed responses from farmers.
Fuel prices increase again in Kenya, as people are trying to make ends meet. (Reuters/Baz Ratner)

'reckless and insensitive'

Kenyans angry over minister’s utterances on fuel price hikes Kenyans have been told to tighten their belts again even as they continue reeling from the high cost of living from increased taxation.