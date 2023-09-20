Ghana: Betting tax stirs public anger, experts’ doubts over economic impact

Ghana’s government introduced last August a 10% withholding tax on betting and lottery winnings, with betting companies subjected to a 20% withholding tax on gross gaming revenue. The decision has fueled public disgruntlement as well as doubts over whether it could have a significant economic impact.

