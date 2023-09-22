East Africa is poised to unlock new pathways for trade, development and growth. This comes as businesses, regulators and banks find and drive new direct investment, launch projects and close gaps to financial inclusion, providing a powerful tailwind for broader pan-African trade.

It is little to no surprise that the ‘East Africa Economic Outlook’, recently published by the African Development Bank, says the region will register the highest regional economic performance on the continent in 2023 and 2024, with growth figures at over 5%. The key now is to move forward with initiatives that grasp the opportunities to accelerate growth.

These trends were also reflected in Standard Bank’s recent six-month results to 30 June 2023, where East Africa grew its headline earnings a stellar 55% to $95.6m. Key markets like Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, where Standard Bank has a strong and growing presence, all helped drive this growth, with positive upside ahead, notably as incentives and commitment to drive investment and trade gain ground.

Standard Bank is currently laying the ground to ignite further growth in East Africa through strategic capital and capacity interventions, as it positions itself as a leader in the region.

After all, there are approximately 10 million small and medium enterprises and other commercial businesses that spread across East Africa, which contribute significantly to the economies in which they operate, driving GDP growth and providing significant employment opportunities. These value chains will spark renewed avenues for trade, development and growth going forward.

Profound benefits

The benefits and success of regional development are profound. These include assisting local manufacturers to produce locally and replace expensive international inputs with domestically sourced products at a fraction of the cost.

Governments in leading countries are also undertaking a wide range of activities to improve the financial sector and this is sparking digital banking, interest free banking and capital market growth, among others.

East Africa’s real GDP will continue to be propelled by its excellent services sector, contributing almost half of the economic growth in 2022.

For instance, within the last two years alone, more than 3 million Ethiopians have managed to get access to loans utilising the digital banking system.

The second Uganda-South Africa trade and investment summit on 5-6 in September Kampala was a good example of how local and foreign businesses are playing an increasingly prominent role in supporting the East African government in its drive to attract foreign direct investment.

Areas targeted include agro-industrialisation, steel manufacturing, tourism and the energy sector. Businesses across banking, financial services, telecoms, food and beverages as well as retail are all taking advantage of the broad value-chain opportunities and potential, including the easier framework for doing business.

I expect these and other trends to drive trade and investment to gather pace from here, judging by the commitment being shown by the likes of Stanbic Uganda to facilitate, support and grow these new trade avenues.

South Africa

Available statistics from the Bank of Uganda show that the value of the country’s exports to South Africa continues to grow, doubling to $21.24m in the past 10 years up to 2022. However, the pace of growth has slowed in recent years. According to Uganda Investment Authority, Uganda’s exports to South Africa include cotton, gold, fish fillets, tobacco, coffee, and fresh flowers.

However, the value of South Africa’s exports to Uganda decreased from $251.6m to $127.6m during the same period.

South Africa’s exports to Uganda include machinery, vehicles, plastics, chemicals, electronics, parts and accessories, petroleum, live animals, books and newsprint, textiles, footwear, aircraft, and household goods. There is, today, a real commitment to improve and grow these trade opportunities, both in Uganda and further afield, into the heart of Africa itself.

The above progress and new commitments to do business and invest in East Africa is why the African Development Bank projects mid-term economic growth in the region to accelerate to 5.1% in 2023 and 5.8 % in 2024, outpacing all the other African regions.

This will be largely driven by growth in Rwanda, Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Djibouti, and Tanzania. East Africa’s real GDP will continue to be propelled by its excellent services sector, contributing almost half of the economic growth in 2022.

It is now up to the private and public sectors to continue this good work and for investors to take advantage of the immense opportunity on our doorstep.