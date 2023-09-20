Gabon: Son of ousted president held in treason, graft case

By AFP

Posted on September 20, 2023 11:10

© Noureddin Bongo Valentin, the eldest son of Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimb, speaks as he attends the Gabon Marathon in Libreville on December 1, 2019. AFP
Noureddin Bongo Valentin, the eldest son of Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimb, speaks as he attends the Gabon Marathon in Libreville on December 1, 2019. AFP

Noureddin Bongo Valentin and some allies face a range of charges including misappropriation of public funds and drug trafficking.

The son of Ali Bongo Ondimba and several allies of the ousted Gabon president have been charged with high treason and corruption and placed in custody, the state prosecutor told AFP Wednesday.

Bongo’s eldest son Noureddin Bongo Valentin and former presidential spokesman Jessye Ella Ekogha, as well as four others close to the deposed leader, “have been charged and placed in provisional detention” on Tuesday, said Libreville prosecutor Andre-Patrick Roponat.

READ MORE Gabon: Nguema charms the masses as he takes up residence at presidential palace

They face a range of charges including high treason against state institutions, massive misappropriation of public funds, forgery of the president’s signature, corruption and drug trafficking.

Bongo, 64, who had ruled the oil-rich central African country since 2009, was ousted by military leaders on August 30, moments after being proclaimed the winner in a presidential election.

The result was branded a fraud by the opposition and the military coup leaders, who have also accused his regime of widespread corruption and bad governance.

On the same day as the coup, soldiers arrested one of Bongo’s sons, five senior cabinet officials and his wife Sylvia Bongo Valentin.

READ MORE Gabon’s new Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima: ‘I hesitated’

National TV showed rolling images of those arrested in front of suitcases filled with cash allegedly seized from their homes.

Sylvia Bongo Valentin is under house arrest in the capital Libreville “for her protection”, according to authorities. Her lawyers say she is being held “arbitrarily”.

Bongo, who was himself under house arrest for several days after the coup, is “free to move around” and go abroad, the country’s new military ruler General Brice Oligui Nguema said on 6 September.

Corruption

Oligui has been sworn in as interim president after spearheading the coup that ended a half-century of rule by the Bongo family.

He has promised to hold “free, transparent and credible elections” to restore civilian rule but has not given a timeframe.

READ MORE In Gabon, anti-Bongo coup or internal clan purge?

Shortly after being sworn in, the new strongman warned business chiefs that corruption would no longer be tolerated.

Ali Bongo took over when his father Omar died in 2009 after nearly 42 years in power.

In 2016, French investigators zeroed in on properties owned by Omar Bongo’s family in France.

They suspected several of his relatives had knowingly benefitted from a fraudulently acquired real-estate empire worth at least 85 million euros ($87 million).

READ MORE Business as usual in Gabon, coup leaders tell investors, companies

Ten of Omar Bongo’s 54 children have been charged with allegedly concealing the misappropriation of public funds, a Paris-based legal source has told AFP.

As a sitting head of state, Ali Bongo had immunity.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

Italians evacuated from Niger arrive at Ciampino Airport, near Rome

Cut off

Premium badgeNiger still isolated after airports reopening Air France, Turkish Airlines and pan-African airline Asky have not returned to Niamey, despite the reopening of Niger’s skies to commercial flights ea...
Sima Gabon Gabon’s transitional Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima in Libreville, 10 September 2023 ©AFP

two year deadline

Premium badgeGabon’s new Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima: ‘I hesitated’ Heading Gabon’s new government, ex-opposition member Raymond Ndong Sima has taken up his post as prime minister of the transition.
Zimbabwe’s new president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia in 2017. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Nepo babies

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Ignoring the party, Mnangagwa selects his friends and family cabinet Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stocked the cabinet with friends and relatives, an official change from his first term.
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu waves at a crowd, during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu waves at a crowd, during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, May 29, 2023. ©REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Indigenous pressure

Premium badgeNigeria: Court ruling reignites clamour for Abuja’s state-status After Nigeria’s presidential election court ruled that the capital should be treated like a 37th state, Abuja’s original inhabitants are calling for a...