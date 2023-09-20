Kenya at 60: Key moments in history

It has been a long road for Kenya since gaining independence 60 years ago, and the country continues to grow politically, and economically, playing a vital role within the East African Community. The Africa Report examines key events, both positive and negative, that helped shape Kenya as it is today.

1963: Kenya attains independence

The Imperial British East African Company was given a royal charter by Queen Victoria in 1888, leading to the arrival of European settlers and the establishment of the British East Africa Protectorate in 1895. The colonialists seized fertile land from Africans and forced them to work as slaves. Kenya was designated as a colony in 1920, but the coastal area remained a Protectorate.

Amidst growing discontent, freedom fighters carried out the Mau Mau uprising (1952-1960), staging attacks against the British. Tens of thousands of Kenyans were arrested, tortured and killed as the colonialists tried to quash the revolt. The war gained momentum, leading to independence and Jomo Kenyatta being named the first president.

1969: Tom Mboya assassination

Mboya was 22 years old when he participated in the 1960 Lancaster Conference negotiations for Kenya’s independence. The British were grooming him to fill a leadership vacuum following the arrest of several leaders linked to the Mau Mau. Described as ‘intelligent and charismatic’, Mboya rubbed shoulders with influential Americans, such as Martin Luther King Jr., Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier, and organised Kenya’s first student airlift programme. During his time as minister (Labour 1962; Justice 1963; Economic Planning 1964), he was openly critical of corruption and tribalism in the Kenyan government. He was assassinated at the age of 39.

1978: President Jomo Kenyatta dies

Kenya’s first president Jomo Kenyatta died in the coastal town of Mombasa. At 1pm, the national broadcaster, Voice Of Kenya (VOK), announced the death of Kenya’s founding father as Vice President Daniel arap Moi took over as the new head of state.

Kenyatta’s death marked a significant point due to a lack of clarity around his succession. It was also the end of an era marked by cronyism, one-party dictatorship and a political myth that had cemented Kenyatta as a hero of the independence movement. Factional disputes and a power struggle ensued within the ruling party, KANU – not everyone wanted then-Vice President Daniel Moi to take over. Kenyatta’s kinsmen from the Kikuyu community preferred to have one of their own as president, which led to fears of a potential coup.

1982: Coup d’état

On 1 August 1982, servicemen from the Kenya Air Force (KAF) staged a coup. Sounds of gunshots filled the air as officers seized control of key positions in Nairobi and other towns in opposition to what they called a ‘repressive and corrupt’ regime. Journalist Leonard Mambo Mbotela was forced at gunpoint to announce on VOK that Moi had been deposed. However, the deputy army commander led a counterattack to restore power to the president. The 12-hour coup is estimated to have led to the death of approximately 240 people.

1982: Raila Odinga arrested

On 11 August 1982, Raila Odinga was arrested and taken to Central Police Station. Using physical and psychological torture, officers from Special Branch — a unit established under the colonial regime to gather political intel — tried to force a confession out of him about the coup. Though the prosecution entered a nolle prosequi and the 11 treason charges were dropped, Raila was detained at the Kamiti Maximum Prison for six years without trial. He was dramatically released on 5 February 1988 only to be re-arrested six months later and again on 5 July 1990. He was finally freed on 21 June 1991.

1989: Wangari Maathai fights for the environment

Maathai, the first East African woman to hold a doctorate, fought land grabbing. She mobilised the opposition to save Nairobi’s Uhuru Park, which had been earmarked for the construction of a skyscraper. The Los Angeles Times described this as Africa’s most remarkable exercise in environmentalism, spotlighting what was deemed a luxury.

She was vilified in parliament as an anti-government crusader, criticised over her marital status, beaten, arrested and jailed. MPs also wanted her Green Belt Movement banned, but she won the fight, eventually becoming a lawmaker and the first African woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1990: Goldenberg scandal

Kenya’s largest documented gold scandal, which cost taxpayers approximately KSh52bn ($359m), was linked to Kamlesh Pattni and spymaster James Kanyotu. At the time, there was a foreign exchange crunch that was attributed to the government’s violent crackdown on the opposition and civil society groups. Pattni and Kanyotu established a company, Goldenberg International Limited, to receive government compensation in foreign earnings for supposedly exporting gold and diamond jewellery. The duo also owned the exchange bank that executed the scheme. It would later be revealed that no jewellery was ever exported even though the government paid the company for three years.

1998: Terrorist attack on US embassy

At 10:30 AM on 7 August 1998, a truck bomb exploded outside the American embassy, located within Nairobi’s town centre. Minutes later, another truck bomb was detonated outside the US embassy in neighbouring Tanzania. Some 224 people were killed and more than 4,500 were wounded.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the attack was carried out by Al Qaeda, whose founder — Osama bin Laden – and other members were named in an indictment. Bin Laden was killed in 2011 while over 20 people were charged in connection with the bombings and are serving life sentences.

2002: End of Moi’s rule

It was a historic transfer of power on 30 December 2002 when Mwai Kibaki was sworn in as the third president. This was the first time that an incumbent president was handing over power. President Moi had ruled with an iron fist for 24 years as corruption, tribalism and oppression brought the economy to a standstill. Kibaki won the 2002 election with 62% of the votes, beating Uhuru Kenyatta (Moi’s preferred successor) who garnered 31%. There was a mood of change as people sang ‘yote yawezekana, bila Moi (everything is possible without Moi)’ signalling the end of autocratic rule.

2007: Launch of M-Pesa

Safaricom launched M-Pesa in March 2007 as a six-month pilot project, resulting in an unexpectedly high demand. More than 1.1 million Kenyans registered for the mobile money service within eight months, and some $87m was transferred through the system. By September 2009, more than 8.5 million Kenyans had registered and $3.7bn (equivalent to 10% of Kenya’s gross domestic product) had been transferred. M-Pesa agents increased from 450 in mid-2007 to 18,000 by April 2010. The World Bank says M-Pesa, which currently has 56.7 million subscribers, has had a remarkable social and economic impact.

2007/08: Post-election violence

Kenya has witnessed several post-election violence cases since 1992, but the worst was in 2007/08 when over 1,200 people were killed and 350,000 displaced. Raila disputed Kibaki’s win, leading to protests that highlighted the impact of decades of political ethnicisation, suppression of democracy, corruption within electoral institutions and impunity.

The courts, which were still reeling from decades of authoritarianism, were not trusted and neither was the Kenyan media, which was accused of fuelling the violence. The late Kofi Annan however brokered a peace deal and handed over the justice process to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

2010: Promulgation of new constitution

An Internal Self Government Constitution was unveiled in 1963 as a symbol of Kenya’s independence. It sought to capture agreements from the Lancaster House conferences, but in the years that followed, was amended by a parliament dominated by one political party. It was not until 1991 when Moi repealed Section 2A, that Kenya’s transition to democracy was restored. In 2005, Raila and William Ruto campaigned against the proposed constitution, which saw Kibaki suffer a humiliating defeat at the referendum.

Following the post-election violence, part of the peace deal was the promulgation of a new constitution, which took place in August 2010.

2013: British apology for Mau Mau atrocities

The British accepted that they had engaged in torture and cruelty of Mau Mau freedom fighters and those accused of aiding them, agreeing to a £19.9m ($24.6m) compensation payout. Part of the settlement included the unveiling of a memorial to the victims of colonialism in 2015.

2018: Kenyatta-Raila handshake

After a tumultuous election that opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga refused to acknowledge, the surprise handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta ushered in a new wave of peace.