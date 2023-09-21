African Renaissance considers second East Africa venture capital tech fund

Venture capital firm African Renaissance Partners (ARP) is considering creating its second fund to invest in early-stage east African companies, managing partner Magdi Amin tells The Africa Report.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In