Problem Solvers

African Renaissance considers second East Africa venture capital tech fund

By David Whitehouse

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 21, 2023 04:45

View shows trucks queuing with sacks of grains at the grain market in Merkato neighbourhood of Addis Ababa © African Renaissance sees Ethiopian logistics as a key growth market. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
African Renaissance sees Ethiopian logistics as a key growth market. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

African Renaissance Partners believes venture-capital investment is set to take off in east Africa.

Venture capital firm African Renaissance Partners (ARP) is considering creating its second fund to invest in early-stage east African companies, managing partner Magdi Amin tells The Africa Report.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© Edward Gyambrah, the officer-in-charge of the Domestic Tax and Revenue Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority. Photo supplied

taking a gamble

Premium badgeGhana: Betting tax stirs public anger, experts’ doubts over economic impact Controversy is brewing in the West African nation as the government’s recent introduction of a 10% withholding tax on betting and lottery winnings ign...
© Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)

predicted decline

IEA-OPEC clash ‘beginning of the end’ of fossil fuels? According to the International Energy Agency the decline of oil, gas, and coal is imminent. Producer cartel OPEC has hit back, calling the forecasts ‘...
© SanlamAllianz Africa CEO Heinie Werth. Photo supplied

VALUE ADD

Premium badgeCEO Heinie Werth: Sanlam-Allianz joint venture a long-term play in Africa SanlamAllianz Africa is a newly launched holding company domiciled in South Africa with a commitment to the whole continent, according to the CEO.
A person stacks cases of bottles containing alcohol at an informal a brewing facility that makes fake whisky, brandy, vodka and other spirits, in Harare, Zimbabwe March 23, 2023 REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

still traditional

Premium badgeWhisky or vodka? Study reveals Africans’ alcohol consumption habits Africa’s demographic growth is whetting the appetite of alcohol sector leaders Heineken, Diageo, and AB InBev.