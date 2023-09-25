Nigeria’s poor track record on refineries prompts skepticism on future timetable

Major refining projects in Nigeria include the BUA refinery project in Akwa Ibom state; the Waltersmith refinery in Imo state, which is up and running; the Dangote refinery in Lagos; and the revamp of the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In