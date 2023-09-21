‘same values’

US companies ‘willing to make more investments’ in Nigeria

By Ben Ezeamalu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 21, 2023 13:37

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Department Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo attends the Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Department Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo attends the Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The US Deputy Secretary of Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, pointed to unstable naira and corruption as some of the issues impeding Nigeria’s economic growth.

Nigeria remains a top destination for US investors but key economic reforms remain necessary to unlock the investment potential between both countries, Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo has said.

