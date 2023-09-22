great expectations

[Exclusive] Gabon’s Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema: ‘This is not a coup d’état, but an act of liberation’

By Marwane Ben Yahmed, special correspondent in Libreville

Posted on September 22, 2023 09:26

General Oligui Nguema was sworn in as Gabon’s president of the transition on 4 September 2023 in Libreville. ©AFP
In an exclusive interview in Libreville, General Oligui Nguema, transitional head of Gabon, told us he would liberate the people and turn the page on the Bongos.

Who could have imagined, just a few weeks ago, that Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, one of Omar Bongo Ondimba’s “little ones” and then head of the Republican Guard under Ali since April 2020, would become the undisputed ruler of Gabon?

