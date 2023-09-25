300 finance champions 2023

Old Mutual, Sanlam top list of Africa’s Top 100 insurers

in depth

This article is part of the dossier:

300 African Finance Champions

By Julien Wagner

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 25, 2023 10:39

The repercussions of the pandemic, along with the trend of major African corporations establishing their own insurance systems, are taking a toll on industry professionals.

With a combined turnover of $47bn in 2022, our top 100 insurers on the continent report a nearly 7% drop in their overall revenues compared to the previous year.

“Only now are we seeing the effects of the Covid crisis on the insurers and reinsurers of the continent,” says Ridha Meftah, partner at EY and expert in financial services. Added to the lack of assignments and sales are the non-renewals of expired contracts signed several years ago, as well as “renegotiations of certain terms, especially those related to fire and life insurance”.

Captives: A prevailing trend?

However, this doesn’t fully explain these poor results. Another trend in motion is that B2B clients try to sidestep insurers by setting up their own in-house insurance company, an entity referred to as a ‘captive’. “Many pan-African groups, especially industrial ones, are establishing captive insurance subsidiaries, which

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

Also in this in Depth:

IPO drought

Kenya: Old Mutual restructuring $60m debts ahead of NSE listing The Kenyan insurer has significantly improved its unit economics but still needs to restructure its debt to better appeal to investors before its IPO in Nairobi.

Flick the Switch

Nigeria’s Moniepoint plans Kenya expansion after Kopo Kopo purchase Moniepoint CEO Tosin Eniolorunda discusses expansion into Kenya and his Nigerian product pipleine.

'highly unlikely'

Kenya-Uganda SGR extension still hinges on Chinese funding? Kenya is eyeing a Public-Private Partnership agreement to avoid incurring more debts as Uganda is poised to finalise a deal with Turkish company Yapi Merkezi soon.

Risky business?

Uganda: NSSF set to ramp up domestic infrastructure investment amid funding void With funding from the World Bank and China drying up, the National Social Security Fund is hoping to provide an alternative.