Old Mutual, Sanlam top list of Africa’s Top 100 insurers

With a combined turnover of $47bn in 2022, our top 100 insurers on the continent report a nearly 7% drop in their overall revenues compared to the previous year.

“Only now are we seeing the effects of the Covid crisis on the insurers and reinsurers of the continent,” says Ridha Meftah, partner at EY and expert in financial services. Added to the lack of assignments and sales are the non-renewals of expired contracts signed several years ago, as well as “renegotiations of certain terms, especially those related to fire and life insurance”.

Captives: A prevailing trend?

However, this doesn’t fully explain these poor results. Another trend in motion is that B2B clients try to sidestep insurers by setting up their own in-house insurance company, an entity referred to as a ‘captive’. “Many pan-African groups, especially industrial ones, are establishing captive insurance subsidiaries, which