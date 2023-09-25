Old Mutual, Sanlam top list of Africa’s Top 100 insurers

With a combined turnover of $47bn in 2022, our top 100 insurers on the continent report a nearly 7% drop in their overall revenues compared to the previous year.
“Only now are we seeing the effects of the Covid crisis on the insurers and reinsurers of the continent,” says Ridha Meftah, partner at EY and expert in financial services. Added to the lack of assignments and sales are the non-renewals of expired contracts signed several years ago, as well as “renegotiations of certain terms, especially those related to fire and life insurance”.
Captives: A prevailing trend?
However, this doesn’t fully explain these poor results. Another trend in motion is that B2B clients try to sidestep insurers by setting up their own in-house insurance company, an entity referred to as a ‘captive’. “Many pan-African groups, especially industrial ones, are establishing captive insurance subsidiaries, which
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In
Also in this in Depth:
IPO droughtKenya: Old Mutual restructuring $60m debts ahead of NSE listing The Kenyan insurer has significantly improved its unit economics but still needs to restructure its debt to better appeal to investors before its IPO in Nairobi.
Flick the SwitchNigeria’s Moniepoint plans Kenya expansion after Kopo Kopo purchase Moniepoint CEO Tosin Eniolorunda discusses expansion into Kenya and his Nigerian product pipleine.
'highly unlikely'Kenya-Uganda SGR extension still hinges on Chinese funding? Kenya is eyeing a Public-Private Partnership agreement to avoid incurring more debts as Uganda is poised to finalise a deal with Turkish company Yapi Merkezi soon.