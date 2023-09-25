The war for tech talent rattles Africa’s banking sector

How do you solve a problem like an empty desk? For Kenyan banks who are desperate to fill empty positions in digitisation and mobile-money services, the answer is, of course, with cash.
Some top-tier banks, believed to be the best-paying employers for tech talent, spent 20%-35% more on staff costs in 2023, as each tried to outbid the others to retain and hire talent. For example, while NCBA’s IT budget rose around 10% to KSh2.3bn ($15.7m), costs for staff jumped to KSh5.9 billion by June 2023 – nearly 30% higher than the previous year.
Omar Kane, HR manager at Orabank in Senegal, sees fierce competition, with recruitment strategies from local banks focused on poaching experienced profiles. “We currently have nearly 30 banks in Senegal and the competition to attract talent is really very intense”, he says.
James Mwangi, the CEO of market leader Equity Group, says: “Our staff cost has
