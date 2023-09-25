African banks are swallowing rivals. Might they hit trouble?

This article is part of the dossier:

The founder of Lilium Capital, Simon Tiemtoré, has a new nickname: ‘the king of deals’. In mid-August, after more than 10 months of negotiations, the Burkinabé-born businessman managed to acquire Oragroup (#27 in our consolidated banks ranking, page 97) for his strategic investment fund. The Lomé-based banking group was previously owned by a consortium led by the US-based Emerging Capital Partners fund.

This landmark deal, still pending regulatory approval, allows the Vista group (a banking subsidiary of Lilium Capital, already present in Burkina Faso and Guinea) to expand into 10 additional markets in West and Central Africa.

The acquisition further strengthens a deepening trend: African banks are pursuing regional expansion ambitions as major international groups shrink their footprint on the continent.

A month earlier, the UK-headquartered Standard Chartered Bank sold five of its

