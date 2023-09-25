Capitec leads our ranking of Africa top 200 banks

A sign of the times: the largest digital bank in South Africa leads our national bank ranking.
Even though its balance sheet size ($10.4bn) is much smaller than its South African peers, it is the only one to score above 70 on our combined index.
For context, this ranking of national companies includes both the branches of larger groups and standalone companies without overseas branches, like the Congolese Rawbank (#88), the Ethiopian Dashen Bank (#84) and the Egyptian Commercial International Bank (#2).
Kenya leads the countries with the most companies in our list, having 19 representatives. It is followed by Egypt with 17 and Nigeria with 15. The UMOA region as a whole has 16 representatives.
In terms of the number of branches, Ecobank leads with 15 bank branches, followed by the Nigerian group UBA with 13 ranked branches.
The methodology behind the index
Our index for the ranking of
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In
Also in this in Depth:
IPO droughtKenya: Old Mutual restructuring $60m debts ahead of NSE listing The Kenyan insurer has significantly improved its unit economics but still needs to restructure its debt to better appeal to investors before its IPO in Nairobi.
Flick the SwitchNigeria’s Moniepoint plans Kenya expansion after Kopo Kopo purchase Moniepoint CEO Tosin Eniolorunda discusses expansion into Kenya and his Nigerian product pipleine.
'highly unlikely'Kenya-Uganda SGR extension still hinges on Chinese funding? Kenya is eyeing a Public-Private Partnership agreement to avoid incurring more debts as Uganda is poised to finalise a deal with Turkish company Yapi Merkezi soon.