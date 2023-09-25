Capitec leads our ranking of Africa top 200 banks

This article is part of the dossier:

A sign of the times: the largest digital bank in South Africa leads our national bank ranking.

Even though its balance sheet size ($10.4bn) is much smaller than its South African peers, it is the only one to score above 70 on our combined index.

For context, this ranking of national companies includes both the branches of larger groups and standalone companies without overseas branches, like the Congolese Rawbank (#88), the Ethiopian Dashen Bank (#84) and the Egyptian Commercial International Bank (#2).

Kenya leads the countries with the most companies in our list, having 19 representatives. It is followed by Egypt with 17 and Nigeria with 15. The UMOA region as a whole has 16 representatives.

In terms of the number of branches, Ecobank leads with 15 bank branches, followed by the Nigerian group UBA with 13 ranked branches.

The methodology behind the index

Our index for the ranking of