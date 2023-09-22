Film director Ishaya Bako adapts a modern Nigerian classic

Published in 2009 to wide critical and commercial acclaim, the novel I Do Not Come to You by Chance is set in the dark and murky world of advance-free fraudulent email scams also known as 419 hits.

It is a refreshing yet sharply observed story of an impoverished young man named Kingsley who finds himself seduced by the get-rich-quick schemes of his flamboyant uncle, Boniface aka Cash Daddy.

The author, Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, was awarded the Commonwealth writers prize for best first book in Africa in 2010.

From the page to the screen

With characters that leap off the page and a compelling family dynamic at the core, I Do Not Come to You by Chance arrived ready for a big-screen adaptation. Almost 15 years later, and the film version of the same title premiered to solid reviews at the Toronto International Festival (TIFF).

Arriving in Toronto with some pedigree of its own, the film is directed by Nigerian director lshaya Bako (4th Republic, Road to Yesterday) with executive producer as The Entertainment Network, a production company owned by Nollywood sweetheart Genevieve Nnaji and her business partner Chinny Carter.

An avid consumer of literature, Bako, 36, had just finished directing Nnaji in the 2015 melodrama Road to Yesterday. He was working on the treatment for Lionheart, Nnaji’s 2019 directorial debut when he suggested an adaptation to Nnaji and Carter.

“It was the novel’s world that spoke to me first and foremost,” Bako, a graduate of the London Film School, tells The Africa Report via Zoom.

“In many ways, that very crazy world of email scams and 419 cons seems very crazy and unbelievable, but it is also very real and tangible. This isn’t science fiction; it has been happening for decades,” he says. “Also, the characters of Kingsley and Cash Daddy in particular were so compelling.”

More family intrigue than caper

The project entered a lengthy development period and other writers were attached so Bako went on to other opportunities. By the time the offer cycled back to him, Bako was ready for a change of pace.

“The last film I made, 4th Republic, was a political thriller, and I did not want to make something as serious, so I said yes, let’s give it a shot,” he says.

Bako envisioned the film as a mix of racy crime caper in the spirit of Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can, but his producing partners found no strong antagonist in the plot and were more interested in playing up the family saga.

“In feeling around for the heart of the story, I am always open to those kinds of arguments because that is where the best conversations emerge from,” Bako says.

They eventually settled on the triangle involving Kingsley, his mother, and Cash Daddy.

“That moral dilemma that Kingsley goes through with his mum on one end and his uncle at the other… Trying to make money to support the family, but also live up to the values that his parents expect of him. That is the basis of the dramatic conflict. Once I saw it, I couldn’t unsee it.”

Podcast crime and the long con

If there was one demand that Bako made, it was his insistence on bringing on Chioma Onyenwe as producer. An emerging filmmaker with interests in a variety of formats, Onyenwe had directed a feature, 8 Bars & a Clef and came with plenty of experience in that world of 419 scams.

Her 2021 true crime podcast 23419 is a deep dive historical narration of the infamous Banco Noroeste crime saga that was at the time billed as the third largest scam in global banking history.

For her podcast, Onyenwe spoke with Emmanuel Nwude, the ebullient Nigerian con man convicted for defrauding Brazil’s Banco Noroeste of about $242m in the 90s.

It was somewhat of a full circle moment for Onyenwe as she had earlier reached out unsuccessfully to Nwaubani expressing interest in optioning the book.

“Ishaya and I were developing a separate project together when he reached out with this opportunity. Coming into the project I felt like I knew the story from researching the podcast so that was great having this background,” she tells The Africa Report.

“I Do Not Come to You by Chance is not about Nwude, but it was loosely inspired by the long con of those days that he had plenty of expertise in,” she says.

It will take a while before we can fully address the rot.

Bako was particularly impressed by Onyenwe’s track record of accountability. He says Onyenwe was, in his estimation, the only beneficiary of the Bank of Industry’s Nolly Fund to make a detailed report after receiving some support from the bank’s billion Naira investment in the film industry.

“That to me is a different level of integrity,” Bako says. “But more than anything, she is a go-getter with a can-do spirit. This is my first film with her, but I know that it isn’t my last.”

Not a morality play

Nigeria has developed a reputation — perhaps unfairly — for being a haven for internet-supported advance fee fraud and it is impossible to wish away the social and cultural implications of this rapidly exploding ecosystem that has now become an industry unto itself.

It was for this reason that Onyenwe felt the need to tell this story at this time.

“It was important to own the storytelling of this subject matter and get ahead of it before people jump on it with international projects that may seek to villainize us and not give us our humanity,” she says.

Bako was intrigued by the possibilities of bringing some nuance to the national discussions around 419 scams while deconstructing some of the biases that people often adopt. He hopes the film can help refocus these conversations. “

“I wasn’t interested in doing a morality play where we tell you that this is wrong. That is pretty much obvious to everyone. It will take a while before we can fully address the rot. While we must speak to the young men who see this as an okay way to live, that wasn’t the story that was here.”

Eschewing stereotypes

The film presented an interesting challenge for Bako and his team. How would he tell the reality of the situation without devolving into potentially harmful stereotypes that have often contributed to the negative representation of Africans and Black people on screen? The character of Cash Daddy was key to this.

The film dials back some of the character’s excesses, with actor Blossom Chukwujekwu turning a more restrained performance than the novel’s broad exaggerations. Nevertheless, Chukwujekwu still manages to steal the show.

“We went in a different direction with him,” Bako says.

“Yes, he is still illiterate in a sense, but he is a lot more sophisticated and is able to run this multi-million-dollar empire of scams. One of the reasons being that the representation of the Black man is also important,” he says.

Born and raised in Kaduna, Bako, who is an outsider to the film’s Igbo cultural setting, was surrounded by a formidable team of Igbo women- Onyenwe, Nnaji and Carter were joined by co-writer Chika Anadu (B for Boy) who provided cultural context and ensured nothing was lost in translation.

“We worked on this for two years and it was a challenge to find the right voice. Adapting is harder almost because you want to retain the heart and soul of the book, but you want it to be a different expression,” says Onyenwe.

“The goal for us was to get the best people in the room. We auditioned over 1,000 people in Abuja, Enugu and Lagos to find the lead played by newcomer Paul Nnadiekwe, and we came across a lot of young talent,” she says.

Grateful for the efforts of his collaborators, Bako who also presented his 2017 film, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, at TIFF remains tickled by the privilege of sharing his work at this level.

“Make the best version of the work that is within you. This is proof that there is a space for us in international cinema,” says Bako.