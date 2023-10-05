political showdown

Liberia: Weah v Boakai showdown at the polls

By Darlington Porkpa

Posted on October 5, 2023 10:11

Liberia’s President George Weah (left) and his main contender Joseph Boakai.
Liberian voters will head to the polls on 10 October to elect a new president in what is turning out to be a two-candidate presidential race.

Liberia’s President George Weah, a former international soccer star, declared his candidacy for a second term as head of state. Weah’s first tenure has been marred by allegations of widespread public corruption, financial indiscipline and embezzlement, poor governance, and economic downturn among others.

