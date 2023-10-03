diamond jubilee

Kenya at 60: A political coming of age

By Son Gatitu, in Nairobi

Posted on October 3, 2023

Civil society representatives hold placards during a peaceful protest against the continent's inaugural climate summit, in Nairobi, Kenya. (Reuters/John Muchucha)
Civil society representatives hold placards during a peaceful protest against the continent’s inaugural climate summit, in Nairobi, Kenya. (Reuters/John Muchucha)

If Kenya can ditch playground politics and empower its workforce, its diamond jubilee could mark a watershed transformation into a just, wealthy powerhouse.

When founding president Jomo Kenyatta made his deal with the British colonial authorities for Kenya’s Uhuru (Swahili for “freedom”) in 1963, for many it smacked of Dr Faustus’ pact with the devil. In constitutional terms, the wananchi (‘the people’) got their country back from the oppressors, but they would see few material benefits in the short term.

They also won the right to participate in the country’s highly contested political systems, but soon Kenyans were accusing the referees of rigging the match. Many believe that the violence of the colonial era left its imprint on the country’s political culture. For decades, contesting elections was a zero-sum game. Disappearances, detentions without trial and the existence of security forces meting out brutal punishment to activists certainly didn’t end with the departure of the British.

It has also taken decades for the details of the

