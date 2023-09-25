sing song

Liberian President Weah disses political rivals in reggae track

By Darlington Porkpa

Posted on September 25, 2023 13:16

Liberia’s President George Weah . (Reuters/Francis Kokoroko)
Liberian President George Weah is using his singing skills to belittle his political rivals in a reggae track titled “Talk Talk.”

Weah, who is seeking re-election in the 10 October 2023 presidential polls, is using his music talent to appeal to music lovers across the nation of some five million people, with lyrics highlighting the progress his administration has achieved since 2018.

