Zambia: Archaeologists upend our understanding of humanity

While some may roll their eyes at contemporary coup-prone African politics and invasive sub-Saharan migration, it seems Africa is not only the cradle of humanity, but also the cradle of its intelligence.

A recent archaeological discovery shows that the continent is not merely home to the oldest traces of hominids — dating back 1.5 million years — or to the limited use of rudimentary wooden tools.

In 2019, archaeologists at the prehistoric site of Kalambo Falls in present-day Zambia unearthed a wooden structure that exhibited a level of sophistication only observed previously in objects dating back 9000 years.

However, a study published on 20 September in the scientific journal Nature suggests that the two logs in question are approximately 476,000 years old. This predates the estimated emergence of Homo sapiens, the species now irresponsibly populating the planet, with its oldest fossils dating back around 300,000 years.

The complex construction implies significant cognitive abilities, a high degree of abstraction and planning, unprecedented creativity, and advanced technical skills.

The age of the discovered structure was determined through luminescence dating of the surrounding deposits.

Indeed, the two logs are intricately notched together, a feature clearly created intentionally. They may have been part of the foundation for an elevated platform, a passage, or a dwelling.

Additionally, a collection of less complex wooden tools was also uncovered, all exceptionally well-preserved due to the constant high water levels in this area of river and waterfalls, which prevented the wood from decay and disappearance.

The objects discovered may have been crafted by members of the Homo heidelbergensis species, which became extinct 220,000 years ago (a Homo heidelbergensis skull was discovered in Zambia in the 1920s). Regardless, the Zambian territory has revealed a true archaeological treasure, as its dating revolutionises our understanding of the earliest ancestors of the human species.