Risky business?

Uganda: NSSF set to ramp up domestic infrastructure investment amid funding void

By Musinguzi Blanshe

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 2, 2023 08:06

Uganda’s NSSF (photo: @nssfug)
With funding from the World Bank and China drying up, the National Social Security Fund is hoping to provide an alternative.

Uganda’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF) says it is gearing up for greater investments in the domestic development projects, aiming to fill a funding void left by the World Bank and China, two key financial backers of the East African country.

