Zimbabwe/Zambia: Electoral fraud report exposes frosty relations

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

September 27, 2023

Relations are tense between Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema (pictured) and his neighbour, Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)
A diplomatic tiff is simmering between Zimbabwe and Zambia, its neighbour to the north.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s aides verbally attacked President Hakainde Hichilema and the head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission to Zimbabwe, Nevers Mumba, over the disputed 23 August election.

