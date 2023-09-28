Has Nevers Mumba finally unleashed the beast in SADC?

The basis for this fatalistic narrative is that when it comes to resolving serious conflicts among its 16-member body, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is largely ineffectual and compromised by its lethargic ‘old boys club’ stance.

This narrative gathers incremental momentum given that most military and electoral shenanigans that infest such countries as Democratic Republic of Congo, Swaziland and Zimbabwe, notably in the past 20 years or so, remain largely unresolved.

SADC’s Organ on Politics, Defence and Security mandate is to call perpetrator member countries to order, yet that has not been the case.

SADC’s laundry list of regional crises it avoided

Ever since the ouster of benevolent dictator Mobutu Sese Seko in 1997, Democratic Republic of Congo has never known any peace brokered by the SADC. .

The SADC, not even the UN for that matter, has an idea on how to resolve this longtime crisis. Further South, King Mswati III continues to exert his country’s monarchic rule with an iron fist, resulting in not just gross human rights violations, but also of late, the gruesome murder of human rights lawyer and opposition activist, Thulani Maseko.

Democratic political activity is banned in Eswatini as the SADC finds itself powerless to read the riot act to its longtime member state.

Zimbabwean elections have been a thorn in the flesh of the SADC since the year 2000.

When rebel violence broke out in Mozambique in 2019 in what observers termed ‘the battle for resources’ in the Cabo Delgado/Parma areas, President Filipe Nyusi’s government relied more on South Africa’s private Dyck Advisory Group, then later on Rwanda, to quell rebellion.

The SADC only made hollow statements of solidarity rather than – like the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) would do – despatch a fully-fledged military unit to intervene.

Both Malawi and Zambia have had to deal with their own electoral shenanigans while the SADC stands aloof, thus it is not surprising that the world was expecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa to get away with proverbial ‘electoral murder’ in Zimbabwe’s 23 August plebiscite. Until Nevers Mumba and his SADC electoral mission drew the line in the sand.

Zimbabwean elections have been a thorn in the flesh of the SADC since the year 2000. Mnangagwa’s predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe, caused havoc for almost 20 years by violating all known regional and international electoral protocols on democracy.

In the intervening period, millions of Black Zimbabweans have slipped out of the country, commercial farming decimated as the economy spun out of control. Thousands of opposition political activists have either been brutalised, killed or jailed with the latest case being opposition legislator Job Sikhala detained without trial for over 400 days.

The 23 August elections had already sent red signals because Mnangagwa, whose 2018 administration came to power by coup, passed a coterie of legislation meant to stifle democratic space. There is evidence that opposition leader Nelson Chamisa made several trips into the SADC region to alert leaders on Zimbabwe’s negative political trajectory, yet the regional body remained silent.

A different prism

However, things seem to have taken a turn for the better. Earlier in August, Zambia’s Lusaka Times had reported that Hichilema has assumed the chairmanship of the SADC organ for Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation.

President Hichilema is seen as one of those progressive leaders who himself overcame ‘persecution’ by his predecessor, Edgar Lungu. Thus, it was no wonder Zimbabwe’s key opposition leader Chamisa ‘celebrated’ Hichilema’s new office.

When Nevers Mumba was then appointed to head the SADC electoral observer mission to Zimbabwe, it had always been inevitable that Mnangagwa’s shenanigans would be viewed through a different prism.

“The SADC Observer Mission has since expressed its reservations about the recently concluded harmonised elections. The regional observer team flagged voting delays, the banning of opposition rallies, and biased state media coverage as concerns,” a report on local online paper, Zimbabwe Situation, said after Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared winner with 52.6% of the vote.

This unprecedented stance has suddenly enhanced the SADC’s stock in the minds of most neutral observers. It had been hoped that once the report reached troika chairman Hichilema, an extra-ordinary meeting would be called to resolve the situation.

South African damper

However, the fact that Zimbabwe’s main trade partner South Africa has been quick to support Mnangagwa raises questions if the SADC can follow the GNU precedent set by former South African president Thabo Mbeki.

Ramaphosa’s quick recognition of the result, his appearance at Mnangagwa’s hasty inauguration and of late, his plea at the last UNGA meeting for unconditional removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe is seen as a damper on the SADC’s resolution.

South Africa exports more than $3bn worth of goods to Zimbabwe every year. Moreover, there are well over 10 ‘blue chip’ South African companies in that country, including Tharisa, Impala Platinum, Mimosa, Anglo American Platinum, Nampak, PPC, Barloworld and retail juggernaut Pick n’ Pay.

It is therefore easy to understand why Ramaphosa stands out as one of the few pro-Mnangagwa praise singers. However, it does not mean the Nevers Mumba report will go away anytime soon because the SADC will sooner or later have to deliberate on it.

In a recent interview, former RSA president Thabo Mbeki added credence to the SADC’s stance by urging Mnangagwa to discard personal interests in favour of the country’s. On his part, the youthful opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa tells anyone who cares to listen that this electoral debacle is by no means over because the SADC will enforce a political solution.

For now, SADC is unlikely to leave Zimbabwe’s electoral conundrum unresolved lest it reinforces its image as a dead-end gathering of ineffectual ‘old boys’.

Rejoice Ngwenya is political commentator and writer based in Harare, Zimbabwe