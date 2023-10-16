Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu angered Kenyans last year when she alleged that investors were fleeing the country due to never-ending mass demonstrations.
“Between May and June, we received many investors like never before. As you can see, the neighbour’s home is on fire,” said President Suluhu in a swipe at East Africa’s largest economy at a women’s meeting in Zanzibar in July 2022.
