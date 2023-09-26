DRC: Our colleague Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala is refused bail

Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report have continued to demand his immediate release.

On 25 September, the Congolese courts refused to authorise the provisional release of journalist Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala. A correspondent for Jeune Afrique in Kinshasa, deputy director of the Actualité.cd website and a Reuters contributor, he was arrested on 8 September on his way to Lubumbashi for work. His mobile phones and computer were confiscated.

Africa Insights Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners

Questioned about an article published by Jeune Afrique on the death of former minister Chérubin Okende, who was killed in the Congolese capital in mid-July, Tshiamala has now been charged with “spreading false rumours” and “disseminating fake news”.

A provisional arrest warrant was issued for him on 11 September and he was transferred to Makala prison three days later. His lawyers appealed against it but their request was rejected on Monday.

Félix Tshisekedi questioned

In New York last week for the United Nations General Assembly, the Congolese president was asked at a press conference about the fate of the country’s most prominent journalist. Félix Tshisekedi said he had “sympathy” for Tshiamala, but that as president, he could not “obstruct justice”.

The head of state, who has on several occasions publicly affirmed his commitment to press freedom, promised to ensure “the rights [of those arrested] are respected”. He stated that he had not “missed a single celebration of World Press Freedom Day” since taking office and said his policy “on press freedom [had] enabled us to move up 30 places in four years in the rankings of Reporters Without Borders [RSF], an association of international credibility”.

Arbitrary detention

In response to Tshiamala’s detention, RSF said it was “concerned that pressure on journalists and the media is intensifying in the run-up to the presidential elections scheduled for December”. Calling for Tshiamala’s immediate release, RSF last week lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

Africa Insights Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners

In a democratic country, a journalist should never be detained for their journalistic work.

This “should be an opportunity for DRC’s authorities to listen to reason”, said Sadibou Marong, director of RSF’s Africa office. “In a democratic country, a journalist should never be detained for his or her journalistic work, he said. “Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala must be released immediately and the charges dropped.”