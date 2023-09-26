FREE STANIS

DRC: Our colleague Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala is refused bail

By Jeune Afrique

Posted on September 26, 2023 10:14

Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala is Jeune Afrique’s correspondent in the DRC (All rights reserved).
Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala is Jeune Afrique’s correspondent in the DRC (All rights reserved).

Our correspondent in the DRC is accused of “spreading false rumours”. His lawyers had appealed against his remand in custody.

Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report have continued to demand his immediate release.

On 25 September, the Congolese courts refused to authorise the provisional release of journalist Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala. A correspondent for Jeune Afrique in Kinshasa, deputy director of the Actualité.cd website and a Reuters contributor, he was arrested on 8 September on his way to Lubumbashi for work. His mobile phones and computer were confiscated.

READ MORE Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala held in detention in DRC

Questioned about an article published by Jeune Afrique on the death of former minister Chérubin Okende, who was killed in the Congolese capital in mid-July, Tshiamala has now been charged with “spreading false rumours” and “disseminating fake news”.

A provisional arrest warrant was issued for him on 11 September and he was transferred to Makala prison three days later. His lawyers appealed against it but their request was rejected on Monday.

READ MORE DRC in shock after murder of opposition spokesman Chérubin Okende

Félix Tshisekedi questioned

In New York last week for the United Nations General Assembly, the Congolese president was asked at a press conference about the fate of the country’s most prominent journalist. Félix Tshisekedi said he had “sympathy” for Tshiamala, but that as president, he could not “obstruct justice”.

READ MORE Tshisekedi answers questions on jailed journalist Stanis Tshiamala

The head of state, who has on several occasions publicly affirmed his commitment to press freedom, promised to ensure “the rights [of those arrested] are respected”. He stated that he had not “missed a single celebration of World Press Freedom Day” since taking office and said his policy “on press freedom [had] enabled us to move up 30 places in four years in the rankings of Reporters Without Borders [RSF], an association of international credibility”.

Arbitrary detention

In response to Tshiamala’s detention, RSF said it was “concerned that pressure on journalists and the media is intensifying in the run-up to the presidential elections scheduled for December”. Calling for Tshiamala’s immediate release, RSF last week lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

In a democratic country, a journalist should never be detained for their journalistic work.

READ MORE No, Mr. Tshisekedi, a democracy does not imprison journalists

This “should be an opportunity for DRC’s authorities to listen to reason”, said Sadibou Marong, director of RSF’s Africa office. “In a democratic country, a journalist should never be detained for his or her journalistic work, he said. “Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala must be released immediately and the charges dropped.”

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

Kenya’s President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi. One of his allies wants to extend presidential term limits. (Reuters/Monicah Mwangi)

Extension dissention

Kenya: Uproar as Ruto’s ally pushes for term limit extension Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei wants the Kenyan constitution amended to extend the presidential term limit from the current five to seven years.
File photo of National Unity Platform opposition party leader Bobi Wine. (AP/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

not free

Premium badgeUganda: Bobi Wine’s short-lived freedom…why? On 28 August, Uganda’s foremost opposition politician, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, kicked off his countrywide tour, uncertain of how security wou...

cradle of intelligence

Zambia: Archaeologists upend our understanding of humanity Archaeologists have unveiled a ground-breaking discovery at the prehistoric site of the Kalambo Falls in Zambia: a wooden structure dating back half a...
Transport union kingpin, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo (photo rights reserved)

mean streets

Premium badgeTinubu-loyal transport kingpins move to take over Nigeria’s streets Lagos transport kingpins’ thrust towards total domination has led to a murder in the nation’s capital.