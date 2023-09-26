Kenya: Uproar as Ruto’s ally pushes for term limit extension

Senator Cherargei, a close political ally of President William Ruto, says the current term is not sufficient for a head of state to effectively run the government.

“The extension of the presidential term of seven years will allow stability and pragmatic development in the country,” he told the National Dialogue Committee, which is tasked with finding a political solution after the contested 2022 election.

Extending the term limit to seven years will mean that Ruto could rule for at least 19 years

According to the senator, Kenyans are still in a campaign mood during the first two years after an election, which leaves the president with a short time to deliver on his pledges.

“We lose a whole year in campaigns and another year is lost immediately after the election because of the litigation [at] the Supreme Court,” he said.

Not the party position

However, Cherargei’s party, the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), has distanced itself from the proposal, describing it as a personal view.

Cleophas Malala, the secretary general of the party, said UDA is guided by the constitution and its focus is on delivering on its promises to Kenyans.

“[The] term limit debate is superfluous and peripheral,” he said.

Presidential term limit



Other politicians have also expressed their dismay at the senator’s sentiments.

Senator Bonny Khalwale from the UDA party said the proposal by Cherargei should not be tolerated as it risks undermining Kenya’s democratic gains.

“The proposal should be dismissed with the contempt that it deserves,” said Khalwale.

Jack Wamboka, a lawmaker from the opposition coalition, Azimio la Umoja, describes Cherargei’s move as a plan to return the country to dictatorship.

“Cherargei is only interested in seeing [his] tribemate [to] continue ruling. We shall never accept such proposals to go through,” he said.

Testing the waters

Nairobi-based political analyst Kevin Ochol tells The Africa Report that there seems to be a silent push within the ruling regime to amend the constitution.

“Cherargei is being used to test the waters. They want Kenyans to be engaged in this debate,” Ochol says.

He says he will not be surprised if there is pressure from the ruling UDA party to amend the constitution ahead of 2027 polls.

According to Article 257(1) of the constitution, any changes to the governance system must be determined through a referendum.

Extending the term limit to seven years will mean that Ruto could rule for at least 19 years and he would begin a new seven term in the next election in 2027.

Not the first time

This is not the first time politicians from the ruling UDA Party are pushing for change of term limits.

In November last year, Fafi MP Salah Yakub proposed that the presidential term limit be removed, and the age of presidential candidates running for the top seat, reduced to 75.

However, President Ruto dismissed the proposal telling legislators from his party that he is not keen in supporting any constitutional change.

“Do not spend your time pushing for selfish and self-serving legislation, like changing the Constitution to remove term limits. My focus is service to the people,” Ruto said at the time.