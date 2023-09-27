Responsible Sourcing

Altona: China will have to accept domestic African rare-earths refining

By David Whitehouse

Posted on September 27, 2023 05:00

A worker waters the site of a rare earth metals mine at Nancheng county, Jiangxi province, China, December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker waters the site of a rare earth metals mine at Nancheng county, Jiangxi province, China, December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Altona Rare Earths CEO Cédric Simonet wants to sell minerals from the company’s Mozambique project to Western and Japanese markets rather than China.

A trend towards African countries adding more value to their rare earth elements means China will have to accept that it cannot dominate global refining, Altona Rare Earths CEO Cédric Simonet tells The Africa Report.

