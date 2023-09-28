West, Central Africa

How supermarket giant Système U is cashing in on Casino’s retreat from Africa

By Nelly Fualdes

The co-operative supermarket chain is enjoying a boom on the continent, partly thanks to its partnership with Monaco retailer MIM.

At the end of October, three new U shops will open in Madagascar to replace Shoprite stores. In Morocco, two projects are underway. But it is above all in West and Central Africa that Système U is making great strides, thanks in particular to the portfolio of one of its partners, Adnan Houdrouge, whose company Mercure International of Monaco (MIM) is gradually converting Casino banners into Super U stores.

