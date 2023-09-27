Five things to know about Morocco’s new water highway

For the time being, this represents “almost 400,000 to 500,000 m3/s per year” which is “half the needs of Casablanca and Rabat”.

The full inauguration of this pioneering African project, which brings water from the Oued Sebou River to the Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdellah (SMBA) dam in Rabat, is scheduled for the end of October when it will reach its full capacity of 15 m3/s.

With a length of 66.7km, it has a dual objective: to improve agricultural irrigation and to supply drinking water to the Rabat-Casablanca axis.

1. What does this mega-project involve?

This project to interconnect the Sebou, Bouregreg, Oum Er Rbia and Tensift water basins is part of the National Water Plan 2020-2050 and aims to optimise Morocco’s water potential.

Its first phase involves the creation of a network to transfer water resources between the basins of the Sebou River, which has a surplus, and the Bouregreg which now has a deficit. It was completed on 28 August.

This first section (66.7km), connected by steel pipes with a diameter of 3.2m, is designed to meet the drinking water needs of a catchment area of around 300 million m³.

Two pumping stations have been built. They are equipped with retention basins, industrial platforms, and electrical premises producing the energy needed for all the station equipment – shop, workshop and supervision buildings for station operation.

In a second phase, the SMBA dam will be interconnected with the Imfout/Al Massira dam on the Oum Er-Rbia – a river that has a water deficit for the fourth year running. The project has been accelerated and is one of King Mohammed VI’s priorities.

In May 2023, he chaired a working session devoted to monitoring the national drinking water supply and irrigation programme for 2020-2027. On royal instructions, the budget for the project was increased from MAD115bn to MAD143bn.

2. Who are the main players?

The entire project, from design and expertise to labour, is being carried out by Moroccans, including workers from the Ministry of Agriculture’s irrigation services and the Office Régional de Mise en Valeur du Gharb (Gharb Regional Development Office, ORMVAG).

The project was supervised by the Ministry of Public Works and Water, in its capacity as contracting authority, in coordination with all the ministerial sectors.

The private civil engineering companies working on the project include:

The Somagec group, which is behind several port projects in Equatorial Guinea

SGTM, which recently delivered the UM6P campus in Rabat

Stam, Morocco’s champion dam builder

SNCE, which specialises, among other things, in the installation of hydromechanical equipment

The public testing laboratory LPEE

CNID, which provides technical advice

3. How was it financed?

According to the Moroccan website Medias24, the financing of the project “was made possible thanks to an arrangement led by CDG Capital, with CIH and Bank of Africa”.

This involved a bank loan to “pre-finance 50% of the value of the contract” covering the first phase of the works, which has already been delivered.

This sum is intended for the consortium of companies responsible for the project but has not yet been paid out by ORMVAG. The urgency of the project, which is being closely monitored by King Mohammed VI, is said to have motivated this “cash facility of nearly €3bn (nearly $3.155bn) released as soon as work began”, the same source said.

Another important factor is that the delivery of the steel pipes used in the construction almost suffered major delays as a result of the earthquake in Turkey – the country of origin of these giant pipes, imported via Erciyas Holding – in February this year.

To meet the delivery deadlines for the materials – and ultimately the project – Moroccan operators had to turn to Indian companies. This time, the new parts were subject to import duties of 40%. A decree suspending these duties was adopted last April and will run until 13 December this year.

4. What impact will this have on the public?

Over the last five years, Morocco’s water reserves have fallen by nearly 6.5 billion m3 – including 700 million m3 for 2022 alone – while water inflows to dams over the same period have reached their lowest level since 1945.

The decline in water resources, the result of several years of drought, is a major challenge for Morocco in terms of supplying its population with drinking water.

As indicated by the Minister of Public Works, Nizar Baraka, the first phase of this water highway will improve access to water for the country’s two largest cities and their regions, representing almost 12 million Moroccans.

The surplus water that will be transferred is estimated at between 200 and 300 million m3.

5. What are the benefits for the agricultural sector?

The other major benefit of the project concerns the irrigation of farmland. This is a key sector, that generates around 14% of GDP and contributes to national food security, but which until now has only received residual volumes of water, ranking only third in terms of meeting needs, after drinking water and industry and services.

Once the infrastructure is commissioned, the Sebou-Bouregreg interconnection alone will enable 176,000 hectares of farmland to be irrigated.

This first section will also relieve the pressure on the Al Massira dam, which supplies several towns but is currently on the verge of drying up. The second phase, extending as far as the Oum Er-Rbia River, will be just as crucial, as the neighbouring regions are also suffering from drought.

The coastal region of Rabat-El Jadida, as well as Marrakesh, and the agricultural areas in the provinces of Al Haouz and Doukkala, are also concerned, as is the Tadla area (Beni Amir-Beni Moussa).

The project will also help to protect the Gharb Plain, which is under threat from flooding and overflow from rivers, in the absence of natural drainage channels.

