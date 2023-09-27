US suspends military aid to Gabon despite putschists’ appeal at the UN

The State Department announced on 26 September that it was “pausing certain foreign assistance programs” benefitting the government of Gabon while US diplomats “evaluate the unconstitutional intervention by members of the country’s military”.

