Talking Shop

Ghana’s Akufo-Addo plays to domestic gallery with UN climate, debt pitch

By David Whitehouse

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 27, 2023 12:53

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attends the 78th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 78th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Debt relief was top of the agenda for the countries in the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo last week led a group of 68 climate-vulnerable countries at the United Nations General Assembly, which called for an overhaul of global financial architecture to allow debt relief.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Josiane Tchoungui has been at the helm of ACC since 1 September. Photo supplied

High hopes

Premium badgeCameroon: Josiane Tchoungui banks on miscellaneous experience to boost cocoa outcome CEO of ACC needs to secure a steady supply of raw materials to boost production, among other challenges.
Labour Unions Protest Over Fuel Subsidy Removal In Lagos, Nigeria

tough times

Premium badgeThe days of African fuel subsidies are numbered To ease the burden on public finances, African countries are reducing, or even abolishing, public subsidies for petroleum products.
A gas station attendant pumps fuel into a customer’s car at the NNPC Mega petrol station in Abuja

nationwide action

Nigeria unions call strike over fuel subsidy fallout Africa’s largest economy has seen living and transport costs heavily impacted after the government ended a petrol subsidy and also the naira.
A worker waters the site of a rare earth metals mine at Nancheng county, Jiangxi province, China, December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Responsible Sourcing

Premium badgeAltona: China will have to accept domestic African rare-earths refining Altona Rare Earths CEO Cédric Simonet wants to sell minerals from the company’s Mozambique project to Western and Japanese markets rather than China. ...