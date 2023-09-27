Ghana’s Akufo-Addo plays to domestic gallery with UN climate, debt pitch

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo last week led a group of 68 climate-vulnerable countries at the United Nations General Assembly, which called for an overhaul of global financial architecture to allow debt relief.

