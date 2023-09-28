Independent man

Exclusive: Ghana’s Alan Kyerematen talks about presidential ambition

By Jonas Nyabor

Posted on September 28, 2023 09:00

© Former Ghana New Patriotic Party member, former minister Alan Kyerematen is running for president as an independent. (Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency via AFP)
Alan Kyerematen, once a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), speaks to The Africa Report about running for president as an independent.

Former NPP stalwart Alan Kyerematen speaks to The Africa Report in an exclusive interview about the factors that influenced his bombshell decision to leave the party he helped build and run as an independent in Ghana’s December 2024 elections.

