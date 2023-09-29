funds stopped

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa’s government faces challenges in unlocking international support

By Veneranda Langa

Posted on September 29, 2023 08:00

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the UN General Assembly in New York, who said elections were peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the UN General Assembly in New York, who said elections were peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

Following Zimbabwe’s disputed polls, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been trying to charm the world into giving the ZANU-PF government legitimacy.

In an effort to re-engage internationally, Mnangagwa told a recent United Nations General Assembly in New York that Zimbabwe’s elections were peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible.

