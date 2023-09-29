unlucky four

Burkina Faso: Who are the officers accused of attempting a coup against Ibrahim Traoré?

By Benjamin Roger

Posted on September 29, 2023 07:13

Burkina Traore © Ibrahim Traoré at the plenary session of the second Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg, 28 July 2023. (Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Ag/Sipa USA/SIPA)
Ibrahim Traoré at the plenary session of the second Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg, 28 July 2023. (Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Ag/Sipa USA/SIPA)

Four officers accused of plotting a putsch against Burkina Faso’s transitional government were arrested on 27 September in Ouagadougou.

Three of the four arrested officers were in charge of special forces units.

Two days after suspending Jeune Afrique for publishing articles reporting tensions within the army, Burkina Faso’s transitional authorities said on Wednesday that they had foiled a “proven coup attempt” the previous day. “Officers and others presumed to be involved in this attempt to destabilise the country have been arrested and others are being actively sought,” the government statement said.

Another statement, this time from the Ouagadougou military court, said that four officers suspected of involvement in a “plot against state security” had been arrested and that two others were “on the run”.

READ MORE Burkina’s military govt says it has foiled a coup attempt

According to corroborating military sources, the four officers in question are Major Abdoul Aziz Aouoba, who heads the Commandement des opérations spéciales (COS or Special Operations Command), Lieutenant-Colonel

