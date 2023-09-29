Burkina Faso: Who are the officers accused of attempting a coup against Ibrahim Traoré?

Three of the four arrested officers were in charge of special forces units.

Two days after suspending Jeune Afrique for publishing articles reporting tensions within the army, Burkina Faso’s transitional authorities said on Wednesday that they had foiled a “proven coup attempt” the previous day. “Officers and others presumed to be involved in this attempt to destabilise the country have been arrested and others are being actively sought,” the government statement said.

Another statement, this time from the Ouagadougou military court, said that four officers suspected of involvement in a “plot against state security” had been arrested and that two others were “on the run”.

According to corroborating military sources, the four officers in question are Major Abdoul Aziz Aouoba, who heads the Commandement des opérations spéciales (COS or Special Operations Command), Lieutenant-Colonel