Pressure points

Cameroon: Anglophone separatists hire lobby firm for US and UN push

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Posted on September 29, 2023 09:00

The president of Cameroon’s separatist Ambazonia movement, Chris Anu. (YouTube screengrab)
Chris Anu of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia wants the US to press Cameroon President Paul Biya on independence for Anglophone Cameroon

The exiled leader of one of several rival Anglophone separatist factions has hired a US lobbying firm to help make the case for western Cameroon’s independence in Washington and at the United Nations.

