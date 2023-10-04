COMPLICATED HISTORY

Uganda: Idi Amin’s notorious legacy and the difficulties of reviewing it

By Musinguzi Blanshe

Posted on October 4, 2023 14:26

An undated file photo shows former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin. (Reuters/Uganda National Archive)
A scheduled 1 September memorial lecture in Uganda to discuss the life of dictator Idi Amin, with the aim of redeeming his image, never happened.

Slated to be hosted at Muni University, a public institution in West Nile, Amin’s birth region, the talk never materialised, which shows the hurdles faced by those who want to redeem his image.

