trade-off

Namibia: Port, oil developments could spell trouble for tourism

By Nyasha Francis Nyaungwa

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 6, 2023 07:25

A major oil find would help Namibia’s President Hage Geingob arrest economic slowdown. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)
A major oil find would help Namibia’s President Hage Geingob arrest economic slowdown. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Ambitious hydrocarbon and port expansion projects would accelerate economic growth in one of the world’s most unequal economies, at the cost of tourism and biodiversity.

Nature is one of Namibia’s greatest resources, attracting more than 1.6 million tourists at its pre-pandemic height, in 2019. As a net importer of basic commodities, Namibia relies heavily on tourism for hard currency. The sector accounts for the second largest portion of the country’s GDP after rare-earths mining, indirectly contributing 12%.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Sonatrach opts for experience with CEO return of Rachid Hachichi. But he faces tall orders on production, exports and internal stability. © Anis Belghoul/NYOTK/AP/SIPA

slippery climb

Premium badgeAlgeria: Ten things about Rachid Hachichi, Sonatrach’s new boss No stranger to Algeria’s state oil company Sonatrach, Hachichi returns to the CEO role he briefly held in 2019, this time with the aim to boost produc...
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva

done deal?

Premium badgeZambia close to debt deal with creditors, IMF chief bullish A debt deal was announced between Zambia and foreign lenders by IMF boss Georgieva on Thursday, providing financial relief to the first African nation...
Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s new Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (Rights reserved).

DIGITAL STIMULUS

Premium badgeBosun Tijani: Nigeria can be a global supplier of tech talent Just two months after President Bola Tinubu made him minister of communications, Tijani unveils outlines of his plan to boost Nigeria’s digital econom...
Ilias El Fali, head of corporate strategy, sustainability and innovation at OCP Group.

food insecurity

Premium badgeWindow of opportunity to boost African agriculture is closing, says OCP Group MD Unlocking Africa’s agricultural investment may be limited by climate change and low risk appetite, says Iliass El Fali at OCP Group.